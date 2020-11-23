Home >Auto News >Govt plans to set up e-charging kiosk across 69,000 petrol pumps across country
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo: ANI)
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo: ANI)

Govt plans to set up e-charging kiosk across 69,000 petrol pumps across country

1 min read . Updated: 23 Nov 2020, 08:17 PM IST PTI

Nitin Gadkari said the govt has taken several steps to promote electric vehicles which include reduction in GST to 5%, allowing delinking of battery cost of 2-3 wheelers from vehicle cost as it accounts for nearly 30% of the cost etc

NEW DELHI : The government is planning to set up at least one e-charging kiosk at around 69,000 petrol pumps across the country with an aim to accelerate the uptake of electric vehicles, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Monday.     

The Road Transport and Highways Minister while addressing a virtual conference said that the government has taken several steps to promote electric vehicles which include reduction in GST to 5%, allowing delinking of battery cost of 2-3 wheelers from vehicle cost as it accounts for nearly 30% of the cost etc.

"Battery charging ecosystem is very important...government is planning set up at least one electric vehicle charging kiosk at around 69 thousand petrol pumps across the country to induce people to go for electric mobility," the minister was quoted as saying in a release.    Stressing that India is poised to become a global automobile manufacturing hub in the next five years, Gadkari asked the automobile industry to push for manufacturing flex engines which have versatility to use petrol or ethanol/CNG as fuels.    

"Our auto industry has made significant strides in terms of development of different designs and models, robust R&D, huge market, stable government frame-work and bright and young engineering minds. India already is the largest manufacturer of two-wheelers in the world," he said.

