Govt proposes to make two helmets mandatory for new 2-wheelers

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): The government has proposed to make it mandatory for the two-wheeler manufacturers to provide two helmets at the time of vehicle purchase.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has proposed important changes to the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 to make this new rule into effect.

According to an official notification by the government, this rule will become mandatory within three months after the final notification of the new amendment rules is published in the official gazette.

As per the draft notification released by the government on June 23, 2025, the new rule aims to enhance road safety for both riders and pillion passengers.

The notification said "At the time of purchase of the two wheeler, three months from the date of commencement of Central Motor Vehicles (---- Amendment) Rules, 2025, the manufacturer of the two wheeler shall supply two protective headgears conforming to specifications prescribed by the Bureau of Indian Standards at the time of purchase of a two wheeler".

The helmets provided must meet the quality standards set by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). However, this requirement will not apply to individuals who are exempted under Section 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

In addition to the helmet provision, the government has also proposed another safety measure. From January 1, 2026, all new L2 category two-wheelers, which include motorcycles and scooters with engine capacity above 50cc or top speeds exceeding 50 km/h--will need to be fitted with Anti-lock Braking Systems (ABS).

The ABS must comply with Indian Standard IS14664:2010, ensuring better control and reduced chances of skidding, especially during sudden braking.

The proposed rules are currently open for public feedback. Citizens and stakeholders have been given 30 days from the date of publication to send in their suggestions or objections. Inputs can be shared with the Ministry by email at comments-morth@gov.in.

