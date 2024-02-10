Govt to calculate FAME-II incentives on ex-factory prices of e-cars, 3-wheelers
With less than 2 months to go before Fame-II ends, govt changes key scheme parameter and it is possible that OEMs such as Tata Motors and M&M will see a downward revision in the subsidies they can offer per vehicle.
FAME-II incentives, which are designed to encourage customer demand for electric vehicles, will now be offered on the ex-factory price of electric four-wheelers and e-three wheelers, instead of their ex-showroom price, the ministry of heavy industries said in a gazette notification issued on Friday.