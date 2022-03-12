Govt to digitise vehicle scrapping process for all stakeholders

Also, the draft notification provides for the introduction of undertakings by vehicle owner and RVSF operators at the time of vehicle submission to ensure that there is transparency in the responsibility of the vehicle before and after submission for scrapping. Inclusion of more details in the Certificate of Deposit pertaining to the vehicle submitted for scrapping to enable transparency in trading of the said certificate. The said certificate will be available to the vehicle owners digitally and shall be valid for a period of 2 years.

