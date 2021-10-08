Govt wants EV sales penetration of 30% for private cars by 2030: Gadkari

Gadkari said if EVs penetrate to 40 per cent in the two-wheelers and cars, and close to 100 per cent for buses by 2030, India would be able to reduce crude oil consumption by 156 million tonne worth ₹3.5 lakh crore

The central government intends to see EV sales penetration for private cars reach 30 per cent by 2030 as there is an immediate need to decarbonise the transport sector, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday. The government wants the same for commercial vehicles to be 70 per cent and for two and three-wheelers to be 80 per cent by this time, the minister further said.

Gadkari further mentioned that if electric vehicle penetration reaches 40 per cent in the two-wheelers and cars segment and close to 100 per cent for buses by 2030, India would be able to reduce crude oil consumption by 156 million tonne worth ₹3.5 lakh crore.

Gadkari further mentioned that if electric vehicle penetration reaches 40 per cent in the two-wheelers and cars segment and close to 100 per cent for buses by 2030, India would be able to reduce crude oil consumption by 156 million tonne worth ₹3.5 lakh crore.

"There is an immediate need to decarbonise the transport sector and make it sustainable with the economy, ecology, and environmental point of view," Gadkari said during a virtual event organised by industry body FICCI.

“The government intends to have EV sales penetration of 30 per cent for private cars, 70 per cent for commercial vehicles, 40 per cent for buses, and 80 per cent for two and three-wheelers by 2030," he added.

Gadkari pointed out that in the EV mission, NITI Aayog has inspired 25 states to come up with EV policies, out of which 15 have already announced state EV policy.

He said a potential pilot project is being planned to install an electric highway between Delhi-Mumbai expressways which will facilitate the movement of heavy-duty trucks and passenger buses on electricity.

Noting that transport plays a crucial role in the overall development of a country, Gadkari said, “Globally India has the highest rail-line length and the second-largest road network which carries millions of passengers and tonnes of goods every day."

(With PTI inputs)