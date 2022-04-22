NEW DELHI : The Union government on Thursday said it would soon notify “quality-centric guidelines" for electric vehicles, even as a leading manufacturer recalled 2,000 two-wheelers to inspect batteries.

Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted that the government will severely penalize EV makers found negligent in their processes once an expert committee investigating multiple incidents of EV fires in the last two months files its report. Several of these incidents have also proved to be fatal —five lives have been lost to EV fires so far.

“Several mishaps involving electric two-wheelers have come to light in the last two months. It is most unfortunate that some people have lost lives and several have been injured in these incidents", Gadkari said, adding, “We have constituted an expert committee to enquire into these incidents and make recommendations on remedial steps. Based on the reports, we will issue necessary orders to the defaulting companies. If any company is found negligent in their processes, a heavy penalty will be imposed, and a recall of all defective vehicles will also be ordered".

Gadkari’s ministry constituted the high-powered committee after several incidents of EV fires involving Ola Electric, Okinawa Autotech and Pure EV in March. The probe is being handled by the Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO) fire safety arm and the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore.

Gadkari said EV makers should act proactively and voluntarily recall batches of defective vehicles immediately.

On Thursday, electric two-wheeler firm Pure EV announced a recall of 2,000 units of two of its models—ePluto and eTrance—to inspect batteries from batches whose batteries were also used in its scooters that recently caught fire in Nizamabad and Chennai. This comes days after Okinawa Autotech ordered a similar exercise for over 3,000 of its scooters, making it the first-ever voluntary recall by an Indian EV maker.

On 7 April, Mint reported that government may ask the vehicle makers to consider recalling their electric two-wheelers because of the fire incidents. Mint also reported that the Centre is preparing comprehensive guidelines for the EV industry.

At least four Pure EV scooters have caught fire since last year, and about as many from Okinawa. Fire incidents involving Ola Electric scooter and Jitendra EVs have also come to light.

Most recently, an 80-year-old man in Telangana’s Nizamabad district succumbed to burn injuries due to a battery explosion in a Pure EV scooter. In March, a father and daughter in Vellore, Tamil Nadu, lost their lives due to a fire caused by a short circuit in an Okinawa Autotech electric scooter. The first death in an EV battery fire took place in Gurugram, Haryana in December last year, where an elderly couple burnt to death due to an explosion of a battery pack by HCD India. Almost 20 incidents of battery fires have come to light since last year.