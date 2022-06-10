Govt's plan to remove old-polluting cars failing to woo vehicle owners: Survey

Over half of the vehicle owners said they are planning to reduce the number of cars they own because they believe India’s cash-for-clunkers policy will make it more expensive to keep an old vehicle
The Centre's plans to create stringent policies against old-polluting cars on India's roads to curb pollution, is facing some serious challenges. For instance, the Vehicle Scrappage Policy has received strong opposition from car owners. As per a new survey, the majority of vehicle owners aren’t interested in trading in their automobiles based on age.
In a report by Bloomberg news agency, some 57% of 10,543 vehicle owners surveyed by LocalCircles say whether a car should be removed from service or not should depend on miles on the odometer rather than age. The government last year mandated that personal vehicles more than 20 years old and commercial vehicles more than 15 years old will need to undergo fitness tests in order to remain on the road.
Over half of the vehicle owners said they are planning to reduce the number of cars they own because they believe India’s cash-for-clunkers policy will make it more expensive to keep an old vehicle.
The authorities have made auto fitness tests more expensive since April, with owners of cars that are older than 15 years now having to spend eight times more to renew their registration.
The agency said that citizens' lack of interest in getting rid of polluting vehicles is a potential setback for India’s ambitions to turn net carbon zero by 2070.
Besides, automakers also appear to be siding with the public.
“Age is not a good criteria for scrapping a vehicle," Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. Chairman R.C. Bhargava said in an interview. “The logic has to be the car’s ability to ply roads safely so it doesn’t put other road users in danger. A vehicle gets scrapped when the user finds it isn’t economical to repair it to get a fitness certificate."
Personal vehicles should undergo fitness tests every three years at least, Bhargava said.
Recycling old cars is crucial for India to cut emissions considering the takeup of electric vehicles is lagging due to sparse charging networks and the high price of battery-powered transport. The nation’s Centre for Science and Environment forecasts that by 2025, India will have as many as 20 million old vehicles nearing the end of their lives, causing huge environmental damage.
India needs more large scrapping centers with recycling currently dominated by informal small-scale units. Maruti Suzuki and Toyota Tsusho Corp. have jointly set up a facility with an investment of ₹440 million to scrap and recycle over 24,000 end-of-life vehicles annually. Mahindra MSTC Recycling Pvt., which has a recycling facility in Pune, is building four more scrapping units in the western state of Maharashtra with a capacity of 40,000 vehicles annually.