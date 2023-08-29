Green mobility will require many pathways

Green mobility will require many pathways1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 12:42 AM IST
Phase-2 of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India) has been crucial in the take-off of electric buses
The comprehensive adoption of green mobility will require co-existence of multiple technologies, a panel of experts said at the Mint Sustainability Summit. “Electric is part of the solution, so is ICE (internal combustion engine) with better emission technology, and so is hydrogen. All these technologies will co-exist," said Vikram Pawah, president, BMW India.