Green mobility will require many pathways

The comprehensive adoption of green mobility will require co-existence of multiple technologies, a panel of experts said at the Mint Sustainability Summit . “Electric is part of the solution, so is ICE (internal combustion engine) with better emission technology, and so is hydrogen. All these technologies will co-exist," said Vikram Pawah, president, BMW India.

Pankaj Sharma, director and co-founder of battery technology company Log9 Materials, said we should be driven by what technology works best for us: “For short-haul intercity transport, batteries are good. For long-haul travel, fuel cells will work. But fuel cells never work alone, there will be a hybrid of fuel cells and batteries."

Subsidies are critical in these initial stages. Phase-2 of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India) has been crucial in the take-off of electric buses. “Even though the operating cost of an e-bus is much lower than an ICE bus, when you put in new technology and a higher price, the adoption would not have been possible without the subsidies," said Aanchal Jain, chief executive of e-bus maker PMI Electro Mobility Solutions.

Shamsher Dewan, senior VP and group head-corporate ratings, ICRA, expects many policy steps on hydrogen over two-three years. “Our sense is that initial applications (of hydrogen) will be around industrial usage, refining, and fertilizers, and transportation is still sometime away," he said.