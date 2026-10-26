Green signal for E100 cars as Govt changes Central Motor Vehicles Rules allowing flex-fuel vehicles | What it means

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has notified amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, allowing flex-fuel vehicles designed to operate on ethanol-petrol blends containing up to E100, or nearly pure ethanol.

The changes expand the regulatory framework for vehicles capable of using higher ethanol concentrations as India seeks to reduce its dependence on imported crude oil and promote alternative fuels.

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A senior ministry official clarified that fuels with ethanol content exceeding E20, or 20% ethanol-blended petrol, and extending up to E100 are intended exclusively for vehicles designed and certified to use them. Conventional petrol vehicles approved for E20 or regular petrol cannot use higher blends such as E85 or E100, the official said, according to PTI.

Also Read | E20 concerns push govt to explore E10 via premium petrol

Changes to vehicle classifications and technical standards The notified amendments revise certain vehicle classification thresholds, fuel specifications and technical references used in emission-related tables and testing provisions.

The government has also increased the vehicle weight threshold from 3,000 kg to 3,500 kg for light petrol and diesel vehicles covered by the changes.

The revisions are intended to align the regulatory framework with the technical requirements associated with alternative fuels and the expansion of flex-fuel vehicle technology in India.

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Maruti Suzuki introduces Wagon R Flex Fuel In June 2026, Maruti Suzuki India introduced the Wagon R Flex Fuel, described as India's first flex-fuel passenger vehicle. The model is designed to operate on ethanol-petrol blends ranging from E20 to E100.

Unlike conventional petrol vehicles, flex-fuel vehicles are engineered to accommodate higher ethanol concentrations. E85 contains 85% ethanol and 15% petrol, while E100 consists of nearly pure ethanol.

The technology requires suitable engine components, fuel systems and electronic controls to ensure compatibility with different fuel mixtures. Consequently, the availability of higher-ethanol fuels does not mean that all existing petrol vehicles can use them.

Other major automakers, including Toyota Motor Corporation, Tata Motors and Hyundai Motor Company, are also developing flex-fuel vehicles for the Indian market as the government encourages alternatives to conventional fossil fuels.

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Push to cut crude oil import dependence India has been promoting ethanol-blended petrol as part of its strategy to reduce crude oil imports, which account for a substantial portion of the country's energy requirements and contribute to pressure on its external finances.

The country has already rolled out E20 petrol, containing 20% ethanol and 80% petrol. Expanding the use of higher ethanol blends could create additional opportunities for domestically produced biofuels and help diversify the transport sector's energy sources.

The policy has gained importance amid continuing geopolitical tensions in West Asia, which have exposed India and other oil-importing countries to potential supply disruptions and price volatility.

Earlier proposal covered multiple alternative fuels The latest notification follows an earlier MoRTH proposal to amend vehicle emission rules and widen the scope for higher ethanol blends and alternative fuels across vehicle categories.

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The draft amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, sought to accommodate fuels such as E85 and E100, B100 biodiesel and hydrogen-compressed natural gas combinations.

The changes form part of the broader effort to establish regulatory provisions for vehicles using alternative energy sources. However, the adoption of flex-fuel technology will also depend on vehicle availability, fuel supply infrastructure and the ability of manufacturers to bring compatible models to market.

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