Green tax may drive up CNG car sales

Road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari last Monday announced a proposal to impose a green tax on a certain category of vehicles from 1 April 2022. As per the proposal, a green tax could be levied on personal vehicles at the time of renewal of registration certificate after 15 years equivalent to 10-25% of the road tax of a petrol or diesel vehicle depending on the fuel. A similar tax could be levied on transport or commercial vehicles older than eight years at the time of renewal of fitness certificate.