GreenCell Mobility plans to rollout 750 premium AC e-buses across key intercity routes in Southern, Northern & Western India covering key transit routes with coverage in over 75 cities. The company will have 100 electric buses transiting through various cities in Madhya Pradesh and 200 electric buses transiting through Delhi NCR.

GreenCell Mobility has today announced the brand name of the first pan-India inter-city electric mobility coach brand in the city. ‘NueGo’ is aimed at the new age traveler and is India’s first intercity Electric Mobility bus brand with initial plans of having services across 24 cities.

The bus services offering will be available across major cities in the country. The gross CO2 emission avoided over the lifetime of these buses would be 56,154 tons while through the company 4,125 new jobs will be created. The company through its offering will be electrifying approximately 28,000 kms across the country in the first year of operations.

GreenCell Mobility has already acquired major state transport undertaking contracts for 900 electric buses across 25 cities in India, making it a leading B2G player in the e-mobility segment. By transforming the shared surface transport market in India, GreenCell envisions to become one-of-the-most valued eMaaS (electric mobility as a Service) platform globally.

Ashok Agarwal, MD & CEO, GreenCell Mobility said, “NueGo as a brand is committed to serving global citizens of India by ensuring every stage of their journey feels nothing less than ‘world class’. The brand promise is to deliver a seamless booking experience, exceptional ride quality and in-cabin experience, while ensuring a safer and greener ride; we’re here to elevate the customer’s experience."