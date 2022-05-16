Greta Electric Scooters has today announced the setting up of a manufacturing unit at Faridabad. This move aims to expand its footprint in the Northern Indian market and is in response cater to the growing demand of electric vehicles. The manufacturing facility with a capacity of producing 30,000 units annually will manufacture all models of Greta Electric Scooters.

The proximity to the National Capital Region and the access to the Northern belt made Faridabad the destination of choice. This move will help reduce both cost and time to get products out to the market in the region.

With this move now Greta Electric Scooters will be able to reach its dealerships in 15-20 days across the region.

Raj Mehta, Founder of Greta Electric Scooters, said, "Very excited with the new manufacturing facility in Faridabad. It is yet another step in being more accessible to our customers. This marks our unrelenting commitment to a greener world, with a commute that does not harm the environment. We plan to initiate an education drive to get more and more people to go the EV route, our small contribution to the GOI's pledge to be zero-emission by 2030. We intend to look at local talent to fill vacancies that our expansion drive opens up."

Greta Electric Scooters offer mileage in the range of 100 km per charge. All four models come with DRL, EBS, reverse mode, ATA System, smart shift, Digital instrument cluster display, keyless start, disc brakes and anti-theft alarm. Greta Electric Scooters come in colours and light designer consoles with extra-large storage space.