Greta announces new e-scooters manufacturing unit with 30k capacity

Raj Mehta, Founder of Greta Electric Scooters, said, "Very excited with the new manufacturing facility in Faridabad. It is yet another step in being more accessible to our customers. This marks our unrelenting commitment to a greener world, with a commute that does not harm the environment. We plan to initiate an education drive to get more and more people to go the EV route, our small contribution to the GOI's pledge to be zero-emission by 2030. We intend to look at local talent to fill vacancies that our expansion drive opens up."