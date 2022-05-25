Greta Electric Scooters has today launched the Greta Harper ZX series-I. Customers can choose battery and charger in line with their usage. The base price (ex-showroom) of Greta Harper ZX series-I will be ₹41,999. Greta Harper ZX Series-I claims a full charge in 5 hours and a dash charge of 80% in 3 hours. Greta Harper ZX Series-I can be turbocharged from any power plug. The series comes with three riding modes, Eco, City and Turbo Mode.

Greta Harper ZX series-I comes in Midnight Green, Jet Black, Glossy Grey, Majestic Magenta, True Blue and Candy White colours.

The series is powered by BLDC motor, works with 48-60 Volt Li-Ion battery variants. The vehicle will run 100 kms per charge in Eco Mode, 80 kms per charge in City Mode, and 70 kms per charge in Turbo Mode.

The Harper ZX series-I comes with Daytime Running Light, Electronic Braking System, anti-theft Alarm System, and Smart Shift for easy and efficient operations. There are features such as cruise control, wireless controller, highway lights (All turn lights flash together with buzzer), side indicator buzzer, and LED meter with trip reset.

The Greta Harper ZX series-I comes with reverse drive mode, 3-speed drive mode, LED digital instrument cluster display, and keyless start. The roomy Front Glove Box, Designer Light Consoles, Rear Tail Lamp Consoles, Extra-Large Leg Room, Find My Vehicle Alarm, quality black GRETA branded seat cover, and a USB port (2.0 USB) add to the comfort and convenience.

Ignition/Child Lock, Park Mode, fixed reverse speed limit, improved cell shock absorbers and waterproof as equivalent to IP65 grade have been added to Greta Harper ZX series-I.

Underpinnings include a Telescopic Front Fork, Rear Cell Shock Absorbers, Wireless/ Hydraulic Disc Brake at the front and Drum Brake at the rear. The company offers 3-years warranty on battery.

Pre-booking of Greta Harper ZX series -I will start today at Greta Experience Studios. Greta Electric Scooters announced a pre-booking offer of ₹2,000 at an effective price of ₹39,999. The vehicle will get delivered to the customers within 45-75 days as per the booking sequence.