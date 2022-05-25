Greta launches Harper ZX series-I e-scooters at an effective price of 39,999. Details

Greta Electric Scooters has today launched the Greta Harper ZX series-I. Customers can choose battery and charger in line with their usage. The base price (ex-showroom) of Greta Harper ZX series-I will be ₹41,999. Greta Harper ZX Series-I claims a full charge in 5 hours and a dash charge of 80% in 3 hours. Greta Harper ZX Series-I can be turbocharged from any power plug. The series comes with three riding modes, Eco, City and Turbo Mode.

