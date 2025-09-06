After Tata and M&M, Renault cuts car prices up to ₹96,395. Check what Kiger, Kwid, Triber will cost you now

GST 2.0 impact: Renault India on September 6, became the latest auto major after Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra, to announce that car prices will be reduced to pass on the GST rate cut benefit to customers.

Renault said that it will reduce prices of its vehicles by up to ₹96,395 from September 22, “to pass on full benefit of the recent GST rate cut to buyers”.

Notably, this comes after the GST Council this week approved the Centre's GST rate rationalisation plan, that effectively brings down taxes across most auto segments.

What has Renault said about price cuts? The revised pricing, will be effective on all deliveries made on or after September 22, 2025, coinciding with the first day of Navratri — a time that marks new beginnings for millions of Indian families.

However, you don't have to wait till September 22 to make bookings under the reduced rates. According to the company, customers can start booking their Renault car at the new prices immediately across all dealerships nationwide.

Renault India MD Venkatram Mamillapalle said the move is a customer-first move, adding, “We believe this timely initiative will not only make our cars more accessible but also energise demand during the festive season.” Car prices: What will Kwid, Triber and Kiger cost? According to the company, prices of its flagship models Kwid, Triber, and Kiger are set to reduce, significantly.