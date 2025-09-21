GST 2.0 car prices applicable from tomorrow: These 11 popular hatchbacks to be significantly affordable

The GST 2.0 regime is slated to be effective from Monday, September 22. Owing to the revised tax structure under this regime, the passenger vehicles in India will see significantly lower total tax incidence. As a result, car manufacturers in India, both in the mass and luxury segments, have announced price cuts for their range of passenger vehicles. With the GST 2.0 effective, the most benefit will be seen in the small cars like the hatchback segment, which has always been the driving force behind the growth engine of the Indian passenger vehicle market. Under the new regime, several cars will be more affordable, and the hatchbacks will become significantly cheaper. While the GST 2.0 is expected to boost the demand and sales in the Indian passenger vehicle market at large, buoyed by the reduced taxes, festive discounts and upbeat consumer sentiment, the hatchbacks are expected to be back in the business after being under pressure from the lacklustre sales performance owing to the rise of SUVs and crossovers as well as reduced affordablility in the pre-GST 2.0 regime. The first time car buyers would see a rejuvenated consumer sentiment, and this would propel growth in the hatchback space. Car manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Motors will see a major boost in sales in this segment. Under the new regime, the hatchbacks will see a tax of 18%, down from 28%. Also, the compensation cess will not be there anymore, which means the total tax incidence on these cars will be significantly lower. If you are a first-time car buyer and planning to buy a hatchback soon, here is a list of 11 hatchbacks that will see a significant price drop under the GST 2.0.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is the most affordable ICE-powered hatchback in India. The Alto K10 is not only popular in the private buyers' segment, but in the cab segment as well, owing to its practicality, low cost of ownership, and high value-for-money proposition. Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 prices have been cut by up to ₹107,600, depending on the variants. Starting from September 22, the small hatchback will be sold at a starting price of ₹369,900 (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is another popular hatchback in India in both private and taxi segments. The small hatchback powered by a 1.0-litre engine and a design philosophy of a mini SUV stance will be available at a starting price of ₹349,900 (ex-showroom). The S-Presso has seen a price cut of up to ₹129,600, depending on the variant.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio Not so popular as its siblings like the Alto K10 or S-Presso, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio continues to attract a lot of customers with its compact design and a slightly better feature proposition than the other two models. It will be available at a starting price of ₹469,900 lakh (ex-showroom) from September 22. Maruti Suzuki has announced a price cut of up to ₹94,100 for this model.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR Certainly, the most popular hatchback from Maruti Suzuki after the Alto K10. This tallboy hatchback has been in business in India for a long time, and its popularity continues to be there, especially in the taxi segment. After the GSt 2.0 price cut, the Maruti Suzuki WagonR will be available at a starting price of ₹498,900 (ex-showroom). The hatchback has received a price cut of up to ₹79,600.

Maruti Suzuki Swift One of the bestselling cars of all time, and a highly popular compact car in India, the Maruti Suzuki Swift has seen a significant price cut of up to ₹84,600 under the GST 2.0. Starting from September 22, the hatchback will be available at a starting price of ₹578,900 (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Maruti Suzuki Baleno premium hatchback, which is sold through the Nexa retail network, will be available at a starting price of ₹598,900 (ex-showroom). This hatchback has witnessed a price drop of up to ₹86,100 under the GST 2.0 regime.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis The sporty and compact hatchback from Maruti Suzuki, sold through its Nexa retail chain, Ignis, has seen a price cut of up to ₹71,300 under the revised tax structure. This hatchback will be available at a starting price of ₹535,100 (ex-showroom), starting from September 22.

Tata Tiago Tata Tiago is one car that changed the game in the Indian hatchback market with its premium features and tough build quality, along with the high NCAP safety rating. Despite its focus on SUVs, Tata Motors continues to sell the Tiago hatchback in India. The Maruti Suzuki Swift rivalling hatchback has received a price cut of up to ₹75,000 under the revamped tax regime.

Tata Altroz Tata Altroz premium hatchback, which directly competes with rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20, has received a major price cut of ₹110,000 under the GST 2.0. Available in both petrol and diesel engine options, as well as a wide range of transmission choices, the Altroz will be available at a starting price of ₹630,390 (ex-showroom), from September 22.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios The Hyundai Grand i20 Nios, the entry-level model in the South Korean auto brand's India lineup, has seen a price cut of up to ₹73,800 under the GST 2.0 regime. With this, the hatchback will be available at a starting price of ₹547,278 (ex-showroom), effective from September 22.