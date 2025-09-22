GST 2.0: Honda City sedan becomes cheaper by up to ₹57,500

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), on Monday, announced the revised price list for its passenger vehicle models in the country. The most popular among the three passenger vehicles on offer from the Japanese car manufacturer in India, the Honda City has witnessed its price being slashed by up to ₹57,500, depending on the variants.

The mid-size sedan that has retained its appeal among consumers despite the diminishing popularity of sedans at large in India, amid the rise of SUVs, has become cheaper by up to ₹57,500 with this price cut following the GST 2.0 regime that kicked in on September 22. The benefits of the GST reforms have also been extended to the Honda City. With the latest price reductions ranging from ₹41,790 to ₹57,500, the Honda City's pricing now starts from ₹11,95,300 (ex-showroom), and goes up to ₹19,48,200 (ex-showroom).

Here is a quick look at each variant of the Honda City's old price, revised price and the spectrum of price cut.

Variant Pre GST 2.0 price Post GST 2.0 price Price cut SV MT ₹ 12,38,000 ₹ 11,95,300 ₹ 42,700 V MT ₹ 13,14,900 ₹ 12,69,500 ₹ 45,400 V CVT ₹ 14,39,900 ₹ 13,90,200 ₹ 49,700 VX MT ₹ 14,21,900 ₹ 13,72,800 ₹ 49,100 VX CVT ₹ 15,46,900 ₹ 14,93,500 ₹ 53,400 ZX MT ₹ 15,39,900 ₹ 14,86,800 ₹ 53,100 ZX CVT ₹ 16,64,900 ₹ 16,07,400 ₹ 57,500 Sports CVT ₹ 14,88,900 ₹ 14,37,500 ₹ 51,400 e:HEV ₹ 19,89,990 ₹ 19,48,200 ₹ 41,790

Honda Cars India has stated that this move has been taken to pass on the benefits of the revised lower tax under the new GST 2.0. The carmaker announced festive season offers just a few days ago, and now, with the reduced price owing to the new GST regime, the auto company is expecting to fetch more sales numbers. As the auto OEM stated, the price cut will make the brand's lineup even more attractive, offering consumers exceptional value ahead of the festive season.

Honda City gets up to ₹ 1.07 lakh festive discounts Honda Cars India, just a few days back, announced up to ₹1.07 lakh festive discounts for the Honda City. The festive discount is available till the end of September 2025. However, the festive discounts are available only for the Honda City's petrol-only versions. The hybrid versions of the popular sedan didn't receive any festive benefits.