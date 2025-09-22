Subscribe

GST 2.0: Honda City sedan becomes cheaper by up to ₹57,500

Mainak Das
Updated22 Sep 2025, 05:23 PM IST
Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), on Monday, announced the revised price list for its passenger vehicle models in the country. The most popular among the three passenger vehicles on offer from the Japanese car manufacturer in India, the Honda City has witnessed its price being slashed by up to 57,500, depending on the variants.

The mid-size sedan that has retained its appeal among consumers despite the diminishing popularity of sedans at large in India, amid the rise of SUVs, has become cheaper by up to 57,500 with this price cut following the GST 2.0 regime that kicked in on September 22. The benefits of the GST reforms have also been extended to the Honda City. With the latest price reductions ranging from 41,790 to 57,500, the Honda City's pricing now starts from 11,95,300 (ex-showroom), and goes up to 19,48,200 (ex-showroom).

Here is a quick look at each variant of the Honda City's old price, revised price and the spectrum of price cut.

VariantPre GST 2.0 pricePost GST 2.0 pricePrice cut
SV MT 12,38,000 11,95,300 42,700
V MT 13,14,900 12,69,500 45,400
V CVT 14,39,900 13,90,200 49,700
VX MT 14,21,900 13,72,800 49,100
VX CVT 15,46,900 14,93,500 53,400
ZX MT 15,39,900 14,86,800 53,100
ZX CVT 16,64,900 16,07,400 57,500
Sports CVT 14,88,900 14,37,500 51,400
e:HEV 19,89,990 19,48,200 41,790

Honda Cars India has stated that this move has been taken to pass on the benefits of the revised lower tax under the new GST 2.0. The carmaker announced festive season offers just a few days ago, and now, with the reduced price owing to the new GST regime, the auto company is expecting to fetch more sales numbers. As the auto OEM stated, the price cut will make the brand's lineup even more attractive, offering consumers exceptional value ahead of the festive season.

Honda City gets up to 1.07 lakh festive discounts

Honda Cars India, just a few days back, announced up to 1.07 lakh festive discounts for the Honda City. The festive discount is available till the end of September 2025. However, the festive discounts are available only for the Honda City's petrol-only versions. The hybrid versions of the popular sedan didn't receive any festive benefits.

Paired with the price cut under the GST 2.0, the festive discounts further enhance the appeal and consumer benefits, which are expected to boost the demand and sales of the mid-size sedan.

 
 
