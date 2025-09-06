GST 2.0: Mahindra to cut prices by up to ₹1.56 lakh after Tata's move — Check Scorpio, XUV, Thar prices here

Indian automaking giant, Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M), on Saturday, 6 September 2025, announced that the company has decided to cut the prices of its passenger vehicle lineup by up to ₹1.56 lakh to pass on the effect of the GST rate cuts to the customers, reported the news agency PTI.

According to the agency report, the automaker has decided to make the price cut effective on an immediate basis, effective from Saturday, 6 September 2025, after the GST Council in its 56th meeting decided to lower the GST rates.

This means that people looking to buy a Mahindra car will now be able to do so at a discounted rate due to the GST cuts on automobiles. However, this price cut is only effective on the company's ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) variants and not the electric vehicle portfolio.

How much will the Mahindra models cost? According to the agency report, the Mahindra passenger car models will now attract the new prices effective from 6 September 2025. (However, all the ex-showroom Delhi prices are based on the base model of the respective cars, excluding all other taxes and insurance costs)

1. Mahindra Bolero — The Bolero models will record a ₹1.27 lakh price cut on top of the ₹9,81,400 ex-showroom price.

2. Mahindra Bolero Neo — The Bolero Neo models will note a price drop of ₹1.27 lakh on top of the ex-showroom price of ₹9,96,600.

3. Mahindra XUV 3XO (Petrol) — The XUV 3XO (Petrol variants) will witness a ₹1.4 lakh price drop on the ex-showroom price of ₹7,99,000.

4. Mahindra XUV 3XO (Diesel) — The XUV 3XO (Diesel variants) will witness a ₹1.56 lakh price drop on the ex-showroom price of ₹9,99,001.

5. Mahindra Thar 2WD (Diesel) — The Thar 2WD (Diesel variants) will attract a price cut of ₹1.35 lakh on top of the ex-showroom price of ₹11,50,001.

6. Mahindra Thar 4WD (Diesel) — The Thar 4WD (Diesel variants) will record a ₹1.01 lakh price cut on top of the ex-showroom price of ₹16,12,000.

7. Mahindra Scorpio Classic — ₹1.01 lakh price cut

8. Mahindra Scorpio N — ₹1.45 lakh price cut

9. Mahindra Thar Roxx — ₹1.33 lakh price cut

10. Mahindra XUV 700 — ₹1.43 lakh price cut

Tata Motors and Renault India have also cut vehicle prices owing to GST rate rationalisation.

