GST 2.0 price cut: Porsche 911 Carrera to Cayenne GTS get cheaper by up to ₹14 lakh

Following the tax slab restructuring under the GST 2.0 regime that is slated to be effective from September 22, several automakers across different segments have announced price cuts for their respective range of automobiles, in order to pass on the tax benefits to the customers. The latest auto company to join the list of these auto OEMs in India is Porsche. The German high-performance car manufacturer under the umbrella of Volkswagen AG has announced a major price cut for its entire range of cars that are powered by internal combustion engines (ICE). The spectrum of price cuts ranges between ₹6 lakh and ₹14 lakh, depending on the model. The reduced pricing of the Porsche cars is slated to be effective from September 22, which is the same date as the new GST regime. With this price cut, right during the festive season, the carmaker is expecting to see a boost in its demand and sales in the country. Here is a quick look at the price cuts the Porsche cars have received following the GST 2.0 rate cuts.

Tax on cars under GST 2.0: An overview The passenger vehicles under the GST 2.0 regime are slated to become cheaper, regardless of which segment it is positioned in. While the majority of the mass-market cars have been placed in the reduced 18% slab from the current 28% GST slab, the luxury cars will attract a 40% GST. However, despite the high rate of GST, the total tax incidence on luxury cars has been reduced, as the compensation cess has been withdrawn. With this, all the passenger vehicles in the country that run on internal combustion engines (ICE) will be cheaper from September 22, with the price cut spectrum varying. The electric vehicles, however, will not see a price cut, since under the GST 2.0 regime, tax rates for EVs remain unchanged.