GST 2.0: Tata Motors to cut prices by up to ₹1.45 lakh from Sept 22 — Check new Tiago, Punch, Harrier, Safari rates

Tata Group's automobile manufacturing arm, Tata Motors, on Friday, 5 September 2025, announced that the company is cutting the prices of its passenger vehicles by up to ₹1.45 lakh effective from 22 September 2025, reported the news agency PTI.

The company attributed its price cut in the passenger vehicle segment to passing on the full benefit of the GST reduction to its customers, as per the news report. This means that Tata-made passenger vehicles will witness a ₹75,000 to ₹1.45 lakh drop in their prices effective 22 September 2025.

How much will the Tata models cost? According to the official data cited in the agency report, the Tata cars will now attract the following new prices from 22 September 2025. (All the ex-showroom Delhi prices are based on the base model of the respective cars, excluding all other taxes and insurance costs)

Tata Tiago (small car) will witness a price drop of ₹ 75,000; this drop will be on the ex-showroom price of ₹ 4,99,990.

75,000; this drop will be on the ex-showroom price of 4,99,990. Tata Tigor (small car) will witness a price drop of ₹ 80,000; this drop will be on the ex-showroom price of ₹ 5,99,990.

80,000; this drop will be on the ex-showroom price of 5,99,990. Tata Altroz (small car) will witness a price drop of ₹ 1.10 lakh, on top of the ex-showroom price of ₹ 6,89,000.

1.10 lakh, on top of the ex-showroom price of 6,89,000. Tata Punch (compact SUV) will witness a price drop of ₹ 85,000 from the ex-showroom price of ₹ 6,19,990.

Tata Nexon (compact SUV) will witness a price drop of ₹ 1.55 lakh, on top of the ex-showroom price of ₹ 7,99,990.

1.55 lakh, on top of the ex-showroom price of 7,99,990. Tata Curvv (mid-size SUV) will witness a price drop of ₹ 65,000, this will be on top of the ex-showroom price of ₹ 9,99,990.

65,000, this will be on top of the ex-showroom price of 9,99,990. Tata Harrier (premium SUV) will witness a price drop of ₹ 1.4 lakh, on top of the ex-showroom price of the base variant at ₹ 14,99,990 or 14.99 lakh.

1.4 lakh, on top of the ex-showroom price of the base variant at 14,99,990 or 14.99 lakh. Tata Safari (premium SUV) will witness a price drop of ₹ 1.45 lakh, on top of the ex-showroom price tag of ₹ 15,49,990 or 15.49 lakh. GST 2.0 — Tax cuts on passenger vehicles India's GST Council on Wednesday, 3 September 2025, decided to reduce the indirect tax burden on various categories of vehicles. The council called this a timely move that will boost the Indian auto sector and provide relief for first-time buyers in the economy.

Mint reported earlier that the GST on small cars have been reduced to 18% from its earlier 22% levels. These small cars refer to four-wheelers with an engine capacity of up to 1,200cc, length up to 4,000 mm, and diesel cars with an engine capacity up to 1,500 cc, and length up to 4,000 mm.

Tata Motors' Passenger Vehicles MD Shailesh Chandra highlighted that the company's move is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a customer-first philosophy in the economy.

“In line with the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision, the Hon’ble Finance Minister’s intent and our Customer First philosophy, Tata Motors will fully honour the intent and spirit of this reform by passing on the entire benefit of the reduction in GST to our customers,” said Chandra in the official announcement.

