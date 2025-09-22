GST 2.0: These 7 compact SUVs to gain maximum from new tax regime

The GST 2.0, which brings the most significant revision in the tax structures since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), has kicked in on September 22. This has brought down the total tax incidence for the passenger vehicles by introducing a simpler tax structure. Interestingly, the introduction of GST 2.0 has coincided with the first day of the nine-day Navratri festival, which is considered one of the biggest festivals of India.

With the cars becoming more affordable owing to the GST 2.0 price cuts announced by the automakers, clubbed with the festive season discounts, the Indian auto industry is expecting to see a major boost in sales numbers over the next few weeks. While the small cars will get a shot in the arm with the tax cuts and festive discounts, the compact SUV space is also expected to witness a major boost in sales.

The SUVs have replaced the hatchbacks in India to become the new driving force of the Indian passenger vehicle market. Buoyed by the price cuts under the GST 2.0 paired with festive offers, the models such as Tata Punch, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Renault Kiger, etc., come offering good deals to the consumers.

Here is a quick look at the top 7 compact and sub-compact SUVs that will gain maximum benefits from the new GST 2.0 regime.