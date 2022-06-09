GST Council may bring rate on  li-ion cells  on par  with  EVs

“As per the current GST regime, tax rates on lithium-ion batteries and electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) are 18% and 5%, respectively. The GST Council, the decision-making body on GST provisions, may consider reducing the differential across the two tax rates. The council will take an appropriate decision in this regard at a suitable time," the draft policy said. The government think tank also suggested an existing scheme be revised or a new scheme be launched to provide subsidies to developers of battery-swapping stations.

