GST price cut makes festive season cheerful: These 3 sub-compact sedans become more affordable

The sub-compact sedans, as well as sedans at large, have been witnessing a slumping sales graph over the last few years. This is mainly due to the rising dominance of the utility vehicles, especially SUVs and crossovers. The trend is not exclusive to the Indian passenger vehicle market, but across the world. The sedan market share in the Indian passenger vehicle market has witnessed a significant decline in the last couple of years.

While the overall sedan segment contracted in FY25, with some mass-market models seeing declines of more than 30%, a few models like the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Volkswagen Virtus showed marginal growth, bucking the broader trend. In this slump story of sedans, other factors, such as the affordability crisis and increased cost of ownership, also played pivotal roles. In this process, while the overall passenger vehicle market grew, sedans lost their ground.

With the price cuts announced by the automakers, under the GST 2.0 regime that kicked in on September 22, the hatchback segment is expecting a major rebound in sales numbers. At the same time, the sub-compact sedan and mid-size sedan categories are likely to register a sales uptick. While SUVs have been engulfing other segments, there are still many consumers who like sedans because of their premium appeal, as well as a comfortable driving and riding experience on offer.

If you love sedans and are looking to upgrade to the sub-compact sedan segment, here is the information you should know