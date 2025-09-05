GST rate cut: Your passenger vehicles got cheaper by 2-9%, says report. Check what changes, and where do EVs stand?

Research firm Kotak Institutional Equities has in a sector report noted that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council's decision on rate rationalisation for automobiles and components, has been “broadly in line with expectations”, with rates for most segments unified at 18 per cent, and 40 per cent for larger passenger vehicles and two-wheelers over 350 cc.

It further added that assuming a full pass through of the rate reduction to customers from auto makers, it expects on-road prices of passenger vehicles to reduce between 2-9 per cent across most segments, increase by 6-7 per cent for 350cc two-wheelers, and remain unchanged for electric vehicles.

“Lower prices should stimulate demand recovery across segments, particularly in mass-market categories,” Kotak research said.

GST rate cut: Tailwind for auto sector The GST Council has approved rate cut for most segments — two-wheelers (except above 350 cc), three-wheelers, commercial vehicles, and passenger vehicles from 28-29 per cent to 18 per cent, effective from September 22. Kotak expects on-road price reduction of 5-8 per cent.

In fact, PVs will see the most benefit, as taxes come down from the previous 45-50 per cent taxes (28 per cent GST + up to 22 per cent cess depending on the type of vehicle) to a flat 40 per cent rate.

Further, GST on tractors has also been cut from 12 per cent to 5 per cent. Kotak expects on-road price reduction of 5-8 per cent here as well.

Rates on passenger vehicles (>1,200 cc petrol or >1,500 cc diesel) now include cess, have been cut from 43-50 per cent to flat 40 per cent. Kotak expects on-road price reduction of 2-9 per cent.

Rates for electric vehicles (EVs) has remained unchanged at 5 per cent.

Notably, for two-wheelers above 350 cc, where the tax would now be 40 per cent, Kotak expects on-road prices to rise 7 per cent.

Auto sector: Other key highlights In terms of companies, the report noted that Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motors, and Eicher Motors, along with Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki India and Hyundai Motor India, stand to benefit the most, according to Kotak research.

Of these, Hero and TVS are expected to see the rise in demand as 69-94 per cent of their portfolio get price cuts, followed by Eicher Motors (barring >350 cc 2-Ws).

Among the tractor OEMs such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, M&M and Tata Motors stand to benefit, with up to 78-94 per cent of the portfolio likely to undergo price reduction.

Among the domestic ancillaries, Uno Minda and Endurance Technologies will benefit from stronger demand, while domestic tyre and battery OEMs will benefit from better pricing in the replacement segment.

While export-heavy players such as Bharat Forge, BKT Tires, and Shriram Automall India will see limited benefits.