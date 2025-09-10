GST rate cuts: Honda cars, Jeep India, Bajaj Auto to cut vehicle prices from September 22 — Check details here

GST rate cuts: Automobile companies such as Honda Cars India, Jeep India, and Bajaj Auto decided to cut their vehicle prices on Tuesday, 9 September 2025, after the central government's GST Council announced a reduction in the goods and services tax for categories in automobiles.

Mint reported earlier that the GST Council decided to cut the goods and services tax (GST) on small cars with an engine capacity of up to 1,200cc and a length of up to 4 metres to 18%. However, passenger vehicles above the engine capacity of 1,500 cc and a length above 4 metres will be subject to a 40% tax rate.

In the case of two-wheelers, the government announced that vehicles with an engine capacity of less than 350cc will be subject to an 18% tax, while the two-wheelers above 350cc will be subject to a 40% GST rate.

These updated GST rates will be applicable from 22 September 2025.

According to a Kotak Institutional Equities report, the earlier additional 3% Cess charge on top of the 28% GST has been removed, bringing only one flat rate of tax at 40% for the two-wheelers above 350cc.

Honda cars, Jeep India price cuts Honda Cars India on Tuesday announced that it will cut vehicle prices by up to ₹95,500 to pass on the GST rate cut benefit to customers.

The company said it will reduce the prices of the compact sedan “Honda Amaze” by up to ₹95,500, “Honda City” by ₹57,500, and “Honda Elevate” by ₹58,400 with effect from 22 September 2025.

In a separate statement, Jeep India said that with the rationalisation of GST slabs, ex-showroom prices across the portfolio — Compass, Meridian, Wrangler, and Grand Cherokee — will see substantial reductions ranging from ₹1.26 lakh to nearly ₹4.8 lakh, depending on the model and variant.

It added that the new pricing structure will be effective across all Jeep dealerships nationwide from 22 September 2025, aligning with the implementation of the revised GST rates.

Bajaj Auto price cuts Along with Honda cars and Jeep India, two-wheeler automaker Bajaj Auto also disclosed that the company would fully pass on the recent GST reduction to customers, offering ₹20,000 on two-wheelers and KTM motorcycles, and up to ₹24,000 on the three-wheeler range.

Appreciating GST reform as a “landmark” timed just ahead of the festive period, Bajaj Auto said it puts more money in the hands of millions of families, daily commuters, and small business owners who rely on affordable, efficient, and reliable mobility solutions.

“Effective from September 22, 2025, consumers can now celebrate an early start to the festive season with reduced prices across Bajaj and KTM motorcycles, alongside the Bajaj three-wheelers at dealerships nationwide,” the company said.