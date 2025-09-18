GST rate cuts: Maruti Suzuki cars to get up to ₹1.29 lakh cheaper from Sept 22 — Check Swift, Alto K10 prices here

GST rate cuts: India's largest four-wheeler automaker, Maruti Suzuki, has announced that it has decided to pass on the full benefits of the goods and services tax (GST) rate rationalisation to its customers, according to an exchange filing on Thursday, 18 September 2025.

“You are kindly informed that, with effect from 22nd September 2025, the Company will pass on the full benefit of the recent reduction in GST rates on automobiles to customers, in line with the revised GST regulations taking effect on that date,” the company informed the BSE through its filing.

Maruti Suzuki cars will become cheaper from Monday, 22 September 2025, ahead of the upcoming festive season, which is a very important time for auto sales in the industry.

Mint reported earlier that the central government's GST Council, led by Nirmala Sitharaman, in its 56th meeting, announced that the goods and services tax (GST) on the small car segments will be reduced to 18% tax, compared to the earlier 28% GST and 1% Cess levels.

Which Maruti Suzuki cars are set to get cheaper? India's largest automaker is currently capitalising on the sub-four metre car segment, with a large portion of the company's portfolio comprising the same. Here's how much Maruti Suzuki cars will cost in India after the revamped GST rates — (All the cars mentioned below will witness the GST cuts on the ex-showroom price)

1. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso: The price of the car has dropped by up to ₹1,29,600, and the automaker will sell it at a starting price of ₹3,49,900.

2. Maruti Suzuki Alto K-10: The Alto K-10 prices have been cut by up to ₹1,07,600 depending on the variants. The car will be sold at a starting price of ₹3,69,900.

3. Maruti Suzuki Celerio: The company has reduced the price of the vehicle by up to ₹94,100, and will be selling it at a starting price of ₹4,69,900.

4. Maruti Suzuki Wagon-R: The automaker has reduced the price of the Wagon-R model by up to ₹79,600, and will sell it at the starting price of ₹4,98,900 after the tax cuts.

5. Maruti Suzuki Ignis: The company has reduced the price of the vehicle by up to ₹71,300, and will be selling the car at a starting price of ₹5,35,100.

6. Maruti Suzuki Swift: The model Swift will witness a price drop of up to ₹84,600, as the company plans to sell the cars at a starting price of ₹5,78,900.

7. Maruti Suzuki Baleno: The model Baleno will witness a price drop of up to ₹86,100, as the company plans to sell the cars at a starting price of ₹5,98,900.

8. Maruti Suzuki Tour S: The model Tour S will witness a price drop of up to ₹67,200, as the company plans to sell the cars at a starting price of ₹6,23,800.

9. Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire: The model Swift Dzire will witness a price drop of up to ₹87,700, as the company plans to sell the cars at a starting price of ₹6,25,600.

10. Maruti Suzuki Fronx: The model Fronx will witness a price drop of up to ₹1,12,600, as the company plans to sell the cars at a starting price of ₹6,84,900.

11. Maruti Suzuki Brezza: The model Brezza will witness a price drop of up to ₹1,12,700, as the company plans to sell the cars at a starting price of ₹8,25,900.

12. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: The model Grand Vitara will witness a price drop of up to ₹1,07,000, as the company plans to sell the cars at a starting price of ₹1,076,500.

13. Maruti Suzuki Jimny: The model Jimny will witness a price drop of up to ₹51,900, as the company plans to sell the cars at a starting price of ₹12,31,500.

14. Maruti Suzuki Etriga: The model Etriga will witness a price drop of up to ₹46,400, as the company plans to sell the cars at a starting price of ₹8,80,000.

15. Maruti Suzuki XL6: The model XL6 will witness a price drop of up to ₹52,000, as the company plans to sell the cars at a starting price of ₹11,52,300.

16. Maruti Suzuki Invicto: The model Invicto will witness a price drop of up to ₹61,700, as the company plans to sell the cars at a starting price of ₹24,97,400.

17. Maruti Suzuki Eeco: The model Eeco will witness a price drop of up to ₹68,000, as the company plans to sell the cars at a starting price of ₹5,18,100.

18. Maruti Suzuki Super Carry: The model Super Carry will witness a price drop of up to ₹52,100, as the company plans to sell the cars at a starting price of ₹5,06,100.

How much GST is reduced on new cars? The GST Council, in its 56th meeting on 3 September 2025, announced that the committee has recommended reducing the goods and services tax (GST) for the small car segment or four-wheelers under the engine capacity of 1,200 cc and a length of less than 4 metres.

The updated GST tax brackets will attract a flat GST rate of 18% on the small car segment, compared to their earlier level of 28% GST and 1% Cess.

Passenger vehicles above the engine capacity of 1,500cc and length greater than 4 metres, also known as SUVs or MPVs, will now attract a flat GST rate of 40%, compared to their earlier 28% GST and 22% Cess charges.

According to a brokerage report from Kotak Institutional Equities, the bigger cars are also witnessing a drop in indirect taxes as the charges imposed on the customer will now drop from a cummulative 50% level on the ex-showroom price to the newly updated 40% level.