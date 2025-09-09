Subscribe

GST rate cuts: These 65 cars to get cheaper as govt cuts tax effective September 22 — Check full list here

GST rate cuts: From Tata Motors to Mercedes — Check the full list of 65 passenger vehicles which are set to get cheaper as the GST council cut the tax rates on cars sold in the nation. The new GST regime will be effective from 22 September 2025. 

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published9 Sep 2025, 03:37 PM IST
Small cars and compact SUVs are among other passenger vehicles which are set to get cheaper from the new GST cuts effective from 22 September 2025.
GST rate cuts: The central government's GST Council, in its 56th meeting held on 3 September 2025, announced major changes in the existing goods and services tax (GST) regime.

Along with reducing the tax structure to a two-tier system with only 5% and 18% GST as the tax slabs, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the updates in GST on cars, which made the automotive sector the talk of the town.

Mint reported earlier that the GST Council has decided to reduce the tax on small cars to 18%, compared to their earlier 22% levels. These small cars refer to four-wheelers with an engine capacity of up to 1,200cc and a length of up to 4,000 mm (sub 4 metres). In case of diesel vehicles, this small car limit is up to the engine capacity of 1,500 cc and length up to 4,000 mm.

While Sitharaman cut the taxes on small cars, the finance minister also announced that passenger vehicle SUVs with above 1,500cc engine capacity and lengths longer than 4 metres will now attract a flat GST rate of 40%, compared to their earlier 28% levels.

50 cars will get cheaper due to GST rate cuts

1. Toyota Fortuner: Now 3.49 lakh less than the ex-showroom price.

2. Toyota Fortuner Legender: Now 3.34 lakh less on the ex-showroom price.

3. Toyota Hilux pick-up: Now 2.53 lakh cheaper on the ex-showroom price.

4. Toyota Vellfire MPV: Now 2.78 lakh cheaper on the ex-showroom price.

5. Toyota Innova Crysta: Now 1.81 lakh cheaper on ex-showroom price.

6: Toyota Innova Hycross: Now 1.16 lakh cheaper on ex-showroom price.

7. Toyota Glanza: Now 85,300 cheaper on ex-showroom price.

8. Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: Now 1.11 lakh cheaper on ex-showroom price.

9. Toyota Rumion MPV: Now 48,700 cheaper on ex-showroom price.

10. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Now 65,400 cheaper on ex-showroom price.

11. Mahindra Bolero — Now 1.27 lakh cheaper on ex-showroom price.

12. Mahindra Bolero Neo — Now 1.27 lakh cheaper on ex-showroom price.

13. Mahindra XUV 3XO (Petrol) — Now 1.4 lakh cheaper on the ex-showroom price.

14. Mahindra XUV 3XO (Diesel) — Now 1.56 lakh cheaper on the ex-showroom price.

15. Mahindra Thar 2WD (Diesel) — Now 1.35 lakh on top of the ex-showroom price.

16. Mahindra Thar 4WD (Diesel) — Now 1.01 lakh cheaper on top of the ex-showroom price.

17. Mahindra Scorpio Classic — Now 1.01 lakh cheaper on top of the vehicle's ex-showroom price.

18. Mahindra Scorpio N — Now 1.45 lakh cheaper on top of the ex-showroom price.

19. Mahindra Thar Roxx — Now 1.33 lakh cheaper on top of the ex-showroom price.

20. Mahindra XUV 700 — Now 1.43 lakh cheaper on top of the ex-showroom price.

21. Tata Tiago — Now 75,000 cheaper on ex-showroom price.

22. Tata Tigor — Now 80,000 cheaper on ex-showroom price.

23. Tata Altroz — Now 1.10 lakh cheaper on ex-showroom price.

24. Tata Punch — Now 85,000 cheaper on ex-showroom price.

25. Tata Nexon — Now 1.55 lakh cheaper on ex-showroom price.

26. Tata Curvv — Now 65,000 cheaper on ex-showroom price.

27. Tata Harrier — Now 1.4 lakh cheaper on ex-showroom price.

28. Tata Safari — Now 1.45 lakh cheaper on ex-showroom price.

29. Renault Triber — Now up to 80,195 cheaper on ex-showroom price.

30. Renault Kiger — Now up to 96,395 cheaper on ex-showroom price.

31. Renault Kwid — Now up to 54,995 cheaper on ex-showroom price.

32. BMW X7 — Now 9 lakh cheaper on ex-showroom price.

33. BMW X5 — Now 6.3 lakh cheaper on ex-showroom price.

34. BMW X1 — Now 1.80 lakh cheaper on ex-showroom price.

35. BMW 5 LWB — Now 4.10 lakh cheaper on ex-showroom price.

36. BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé — Now 1.60 lakh cheaper on ex-showroom price.

37. BMW 3 LWB — Now 3.40 lakh cheaper on ex-showroom price.

38. Maruti Suzuki Alto — Now 40,000–50,000 cheaper on ex-showroom price.

39. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R — Now 60,000-67,000 cheaper on ex-showroom price.

40. Audi Q3 — Now 3.07 lakh cheaper on ex-showroom price.

41. Audi A4 — Now 2.69 lakh cheaper on ex-showroom price.

42. Audi Q7 — Now 6.15 lakh cheaper on ex-showroom price.

43. Audi Q5 — Now 4.55 lakh cheaper on ex-showroom price.

44. Audi A6 — Now 3.64 lakh cheaper on ex-showroom price.

45. Audi Q8 — Now 8 lakh cheaper on ex-showroom price.

46. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios — Now up to 73,808 cheaper on ex-showroom price.

47. Hyundai Aura — Now up to 78,465 cheaper on ex-showroom price.

48. Hyundai Exter — Now up to 89,209 cheaper on ex-showroom price.

49. Hyundai i20 — Now up to 98,053 cheaper on ex-showroom price.

50. Hyundai i20 N — Now up to 1,08,116 cheaper on ex-showroom price.

51. Hyundai Venue — Now up to 1,23,659 cheaper on ex-showroom price.

52. Hyundai Venue N — Now up to 1,19,390 cheaper on ex-showroom price.

53. Hyundai Verna — Now up to 60,640 cheaper on ex-showroom price.

54. Hyundai Creta — Now up to 72,145 cheaper on ex-showroom price.

55. Hyundai Creta N — Now up to 71,762 cheaper on ex-showroom price.

56. Hyundai Alcazar — Now up to 75,376 cheaper on ex-showroom price.

57. Hyundai Tucson — Now up to 2,40,303 cheaper on ex-showroom price.

58. Mercedes S-Class 450 4MATIC — Now 11 lakh cheaper on ex-showroom price.

59. Mercedes GLS 450d AMG — Now 10 lakh cheaper on ex-showroom price.

60. Mercedes GLE 450 4MATIC — Now 8 lakh cheaper on ex-showroom price.

61. Mercedes E-Class LWB 450 4MATIC — Now 6 lakh cheaper on ex-showroom price.

62. Mercedes A 200d — Now 2.6 lakh cheaper on ex-showroom price.

63. Mercedes GLA 220d 4MATIC AMG — Now 3.8 lakh cheaper on ex-showroom price.

64. Mercedes C 300 AMG — Now 3.7 lakh cheaper on ex-showroom price.

65. Mercedes GLC 300 4MATIC — Now 5.3 lakh cheaper on ex-showroom price.

Passenger vehicles (SUVs), which are above the 1,500cc mark, have also become cheaper as they will now attract a flat 40% GST rate compared to their earlier 28% GST and 22% Cess rates, making the SUVs cheaper to the end customer, according to a recent Kotak Institutional Equities report on the GST cuts.

 
 
