GST rate cuts: TVS cuts two-wheeler prices to pass on ‘full benefit’ to buyers — Check vehicle list here

Published8 Sep 2025, 09:04 PM IST
TVS Motor Co. announced on 8 September 2025 that they have decided to pass on the full benefit of the GST cuts to the customers.
One of India's largest two-wheeler automakers, TVS Motor Company, announced on Monday, 8 September 2025, that the firm has decided to pass on the ‘full benefit’ of the GST Council-recommended tax cuts, which are set to be effective from 22 September 2025.

In an official statement, the company said that the goods and services tax (GST) rate cut announced by the government will prove to be a ‘significant savings’ for customers of TVS products.

“TVS Motor Company (TVSM) will pass on the full benefit of GST rate reduction to customers across its ICE portfolio, following the recent reforms introduced by the GST Council. With the Council reducing GST rates on ICE vehicles from 28% to 18%, there will be significant savings on our products,” said TVS Motor in a press release.

The automaker also appreciated the Indian government-led GST Council's decision to cut the indirect tax on two wheelers under the engine capacity of 350cc to 18%, compared to their earlier 28% levels.

“Electric vehicles remain unaffected and continue to enjoy the concessional rate of 5% GST. The benefits will be available to customers starting September 22, 2025,” they said.

KN Radhakrishnan, the director and chief executive officer (CEO) of TVS Motor Company, said that the GST cuts in the internal combustion engine (ICE) two-wheelers are set to strengthen the India's middle class's spending power.

“We will pass on the full benefit of GST rate reduction to customers across our ICE portfolio. TVS Motor remains committed to providing mobility solutions that are trusted, reliable and provide unparalleled user experience,” said Radhakrishnan.

Which TVS models are set to get cheaper?

TVS Motor's entire two-wheeler portfolio is currently capitalising on the sub-350cc segment. Hence, the company products will witness an entire product line-wide GST cuts except for the electric vehicle (EV) offering, for which the tax has been kept unchanged.

  • TVS Raider
  • TVS Apache RTR 160/160 4v
  • TVS Ronin
  • TVS Apache RTR 310
  • TVS Sport
  • TVS Apache RR 310
  • TVS Apache RTR 200 4v
  • TVS Radeon
  • TVS Apache RTR 180
  • TVS Star City Plus

Apart from the two-wheeler motorcycles under 350cc, the company also makes two-wheeler scooters, which will also be subject to the price cuts due to the GST rate rationalisation move by the GST Council. Here is the list of scooters which will become cheaper after 22 September 2025 —

  • TVS Ntorq 150
  • TVS Jupiter
  • TVS Ntorq 125
  • TVS Jupiter 125
  • TVS XL 100
  • TVS Scooty Zest

GST cuts on two-wheelers

The GST Council, in its 56th meeting on 3 September 2025, announced that it has recommended a rate rationalisation for two-wheelers with an engine capacity of 350cc down to 18% GST, compared to its earlier 28% GST levels.

In case of two-wheelers above the 350cc engine category, the GST Council increased the GST rates to 40%, compared to their earlier 28% levels. However, as per the old norms, the customers were subject to another 3% Cess charge on top of the 28% GST mark, which has now been removed and will be charged a flat 40% tax effective from 22 September 2025.

