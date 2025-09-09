GST rate cuts: Yamaha cuts two-wheeler prices to pass on tax benefits to buyers — Here's how much R15 will cost

GST rate cuts: Yamaha Motor India on Tuesday, 9 September 2025, announced that the Japanese two-wheeler company has decided to pass on the ‘complete benefit’ for the GST cuts to its buyers effective from 22 September 2025, according to an official announcement.

The company also disclosed that the upcoming price reduction will be across the brand's two-wheeler portfolio offerings in India. Yamaha encouraged its customers to book their vehicles early to take advantage of the tax cuts.

“This step will provide a strong boost to the two-wheeler demand during the festive season. By making two-wheelers more affordable, it will not only benefit customers directly but also stimulate overall consumption and create positive momentum for the industry,” said Itaru Otani, the chairman of Yamaha Motor India Group.

How much will Yamaha two-wheelers cost? Although the Japanese two-wheeler maker sells bikes across the engine capacity band, the price cuts will focus on the sub-350cc segment. Here's how much Yamaha two-wheelers will cost in India after the GST cuts —

1. Yamaha R15 — Now the price of a new R15 will drop by ₹17,581. Yamaha will sell the R15 at a new ex-showroom price of ₹1,94,439.

2. Yamaha MT-15 — After the tax cuts, the price has dropped by ₹14,964 to a new ex-showroom price of ₹1,65,536.

3. Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid — Now the new ex-showroom price of the FZ-S Fi Hybrid will be at ₹1,33,159, after a price cut of ₹12,031.

4. Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid — The price of the FZ-X Hybrid has dropped by ₹12,430, so the new ex-showroom price of the vehicle is at ₹1,37,560 after the price cuts.

5. Yamaha Aerox 155 Version S — After the GST cuts, the price of the vehicle has dropped by ₹12,753, and the company will be selling it at a new ex-showroom price of ₹1,41,137.

6. Yamaha RayZR — Now the price of the RayZR will drop by ₹7,759 to a new ex-showroom price of ₹86,001 due to the GST rate cuts.

7. Yamaha Fascino — The Yamaha Facino will now cost ₹8,509 lesser as the company plans to sell the scooter at a new ex-showroom price of ₹94,281 after the GST cuts.

How much are the GST cuts? Mint reported earlier that the central government's GST Council, after its 56th meeting earlier this month, announced that two-wheelers with an engine capacity of less than 350cc will be subject to 18% tax, compared to their earlier 28% tax levels.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also announced that the two-wheelers above the engine capacity of 350cc will be subject to a flat 40% GST rate effective from 22 September 2025.