Subscribe

GST rate cuts: Yamaha cuts two-wheeler prices to pass on tax benefits to buyers — Here's how much R15 will cost

GST rate cuts: Yamaha Motor India announced that it has cut the prices for two-wheelers to pass on the ‘complete benefit’ of the GST cuts to the buyers. Check how much will a R15, MT-15, FZ cost…

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published9 Sep 2025, 07:14 PM IST
Advertisement
Yamaha Motor India announced the price cuts across its product offering in India on Tuesday, 9 September 2025.
Yamaha Motor India announced the price cuts across its product offering in India on Tuesday, 9 September 2025.(Yamaha)

GST rate cuts: Yamaha Motor India on Tuesday, 9 September 2025, announced that the Japanese two-wheeler company has decided to pass on the ‘complete benefit’ for the GST cuts to its buyers effective from 22 September 2025, according to an official announcement.

Advertisement
Also Read | GST rate cuts: These 65 cars to get cheaper as govt cuts tax — Check list

The company also disclosed that the upcoming price reduction will be across the brand's two-wheeler portfolio offerings in India. Yamaha encouraged its customers to book their vehicles early to take advantage of the tax cuts.

Check similar bikes

Find more bikes

Yamaha R15 V4

₹ 1.85 - 2.12 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0

₹ 1.7 - 1.8 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

KTM 160 Duke

₹ 1.85 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Yamaha R15S

₹ 1.67 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Honda NX200

₹ 1.7 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Bajaj Dominar 250

₹ 1.86 - 1.92 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

“This step will provide a strong boost to the two-wheeler demand during the festive season. By making two-wheelers more affordable, it will not only benefit customers directly but also stimulate overall consumption and create positive momentum for the industry,” said Itaru Otani, the chairman of Yamaha Motor India Group.

How much will Yamaha two-wheelers cost?

Although the Japanese two-wheeler maker sells bikes across the engine capacity band, the price cuts will focus on the sub-350cc segment. Here's how much Yamaha two-wheelers will cost in India after the GST cuts —

Advertisement
Also Read | GST rate cuts: TVS cuts two-wheeler prices to pass on ‘full benefit’ to buyers

1. Yamaha R15 — Now the price of a new R15 will drop by 17,581. Yamaha will sell the R15 at a new ex-showroom price of 1,94,439.

2. Yamaha MT-15 — After the tax cuts, the price has dropped by 14,964 to a new ex-showroom price of 1,65,536.

3. Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid — Now the new ex-showroom price of the FZ-S Fi Hybrid will be at 1,33,159, after a price cut of 12,031.

4. Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid — The price of the FZ-X Hybrid has dropped by 12,430, so the new ex-showroom price of the vehicle is at 1,37,560 after the price cuts.

Advertisement

5. Yamaha Aerox 155 Version S — After the GST cuts, the price of the vehicle has dropped by 12,753, and the company will be selling it at a new ex-showroom price of 1,41,137.

6. Yamaha RayZR — Now the price of the RayZR will drop by 7,759 to a new ex-showroom price of 86,001 due to the GST rate cuts.

7. Yamaha Fascino — The Yamaha Facino will now cost 8,509 lesser as the company plans to sell the scooter at a new ex-showroom price of 94,281 after the GST cuts.

Also Read | GST reforms: Will a lower tax rate drive a turnaround in two-wheeler, car sales?

How much are the GST cuts?

Mint reported earlier that the central government's GST Council, after its 56th meeting earlier this month, announced that two-wheelers with an engine capacity of less than 350cc will be subject to 18% tax, compared to their earlier 28% tax levels.

Advertisement

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also announced that the two-wheelers above the engine capacity of 350cc will be subject to a flat 40% GST rate effective from 22 September 2025.

According to a Kotak Institutional Equities report, the earlier additional 3% Cess charge on top of the 28% GST has been removed, bringing only one flat rate of tax at 40% for the two-wheelers above 350cc.

 
 
NewsAutoGstGST Tax Slabs
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsAuto NewsGST rate cuts: Yamaha cuts two-wheeler prices to pass on tax benefits to buyers — Here's how much R15 will cost
Read Next Story