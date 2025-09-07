GST reform: Rate cuts to make these Hyundai and Tata cars cheaper - check details

Following the reduction in GST rates, Hyundai and Tata Motors have announced to cut the prices on their cars. The news comes shortly after other automakers like Mahindra & Mahindra and Renault also announced a drop in their four-wheeler vehicles to pass on the benefits of the GST rate cut to customers.

The decision of the 56th GST Council, which takes effect from September 22, states that the GST on small cars will be levied at 18% (down from 28% earlier), while SUVs will be taxed under the 40% slab without any cess, and electric cars will continue to be under the 5% slab.

Both Hyundai and Tata Motors have announced that they are passing the complete benefit of the GST rate reduction on passenger vehicles to the customers, starting from September 22.

Hyundai price cut: Unsoo Kim, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor, in a release about the price cut, said, “This revolutionary step will provide a strong impetus to the Indian economy, enhance buoyancy, and further strengthen consumer confidence.”

Grand i10 Nios: up to ₹73,808

Aura: up to ₹78,465

Exter: up to ₹89,209

i20: up to ₹98,053

i20 N Line: up to ₹1,08,116

Venue: up to ₹1,23,659

Venue N Line: up to ₹1,19,390

Verna: up to ₹60,640

Creta: up to ₹72,145

Creta N Line: up to ₹71,762

Alcazar: up to ₹75,376

Tucson: up to ₹2,40,303

Tata Motors car price reduction: Tiago: up to ₹75,000

Tigor: up to ₹80,000

Altroz: up to ₹1,10,000

Punch: up to ₹85,000

Nexon: up to ₹1,55,000

Curvv: up to ₹65,000

Harrier: up to ₹1,40,000

Safari: up to ₹1,45,000

Making this announcement in a release on Saturday, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, said, “The reduction in GST on passenger vehicles, effective September 22, 2025, is a progressive and timely decision that will make personal mobility more accessible for millions across India."