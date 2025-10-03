GST reforms, festive demand fuel record sales for Maruti, Hyundai and others

Indian automotive companies have reported significant sales growth in September 2025, driven by the recent GST 2.0 reforms and festive demand. Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India, and Mahindra & Mahindra have all posted impressive sales figures, highlighting a resurgence in consumer demand across various vehicle segments.

Tata Motors Limited announced a 12% year-on-year increase in its commercial vehicle sales for Q2 FY26, totaling 94,681 units. The company attributed this growth to a strategic response to GST reforms, which included enhancing product availability and refining pricing strategies. In the passenger vehicle segment, Tata Motors reported a 10% increase in sales, reaching 144,397 units. The company's electric vehicle sales surged by 59% year-on-year, underscoring a growing consumer shift towards sustainable mobility solutions.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited also reported strong sales figures, with a total of 189,665 units sold in September 2025. This includes domestic sales of 135,711 units and a record high in exports at 42,204 units. The company noted that the GST reform significantly boosted customer sentiment, leading to the highest-ever deliveries during the Navratri festive period. However, logistical constraints towards the end of the month slightly impacted domestic wholesale figures.

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) achieved total sales of 70,347 units in September 2025, marking a 10% increase from the previous year. Domestic sales were driven by a vibrant festive demand, with SUVs contributing 72.4% to domestic sales, the highest in the company's history. The Hyundai CRETA recorded its highest-ever monthly sales at 18,861 units. Exports also saw a significant rise, increasing by nearly 44% year-on-year to 18,800 units, reinforcing HMIL's role as a global manufacturing hub.

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited reported a 16% growth in total vehicle sales for September 2025, with 100,298 units sold. The company's utility vehicle segment saw a 10% increase in domestic sales, while commercial vehicles grew by 18%. Mahindra's Farm Equipment Business also posted a 50% growth in domestic tractor sales, driven by the GST rate cut and favorable agricultural conditions. However, the company's Trucks & Buses business experienced an 8% decline in sales, attributed to industry challenges and customer purchase deferments.

Several industry leaders have noted that the GST 2.0 reforms have played a pivotal role in revitalizing the Indian automotive market. The reforms have not only improved consumer sentiment but also significantly boosted sales during the festive season.