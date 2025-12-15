GST relief, festive rush fail to revive small cars as buyers flock to SUVs
Despite federal tax cuts aimed at reviving small car sales, recent data shows consumers favoring larger vehicles. Small car sales increased by just 3%, while compact SUVs grew by 17%, indicating a shift in buyer preferences amidst ongoing debates over emission norms.
NEW DELHI : Hopes that a landmark cut in federal taxes would provide a lifeline to struggling small cars like Maruti Alto, Spresso and Renault Kwid have been dashed, with latest sales data showing buyers continuing to favour bigger, more expensive vehicles.