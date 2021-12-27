GT-Force has today showcased three electric two-wheelers – GT Drive, GT Drive Pro, and electric motorcycle prototype, at the EV India Expo 2021 held at India Expo Centre, Greater Noida. The EV manufacturing start-up has a network of distributors in 80 cities across. Currently, it holds a strong presence in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan. The brand already has seven products available in the market for end users.

GT Drive -The e-scooter unveiled by GT-Force in the high-speed category is an addition in the GT drive line up by the brand. It clocks a top speed of 60 kmph, and an impressive range of 150kms on a single charge. The product is available in Lithium-ion batteries. It comes with three drive modes- economy, standard and turbo. The scooter also comes with the cruise control system.

GT Drive Pro- The e-scooter in the slow speed category is aimed at serving the short- distance travel needs. Understanding the needs of family, women and children, the product has been designed to sync with all. It easily covers a distance of 75kms on a single charge, and offers a top speed of 25 kmph. The product is available in Lead Acid and Lithium-ion battery versions, both.

Mukesh Taneja, CO-Founder & CEO, GT-Force affirmed that “People are having the misconception that EVs might not be able to meet long distance travel requirements, or maybe they are inconvenient. All this is just because they have not really tried the products yet. Therefore, we are working hard towards making the product available in every nook and corner of the country. The team has put in all the efforts towards widening the network of distributors to connect with a larger audience."

Additionally, the brand has also unveiled the prototype of its first electric motorcycle to the audience at the expo. The motorbike is expected to be launched in the market in the second half of the calendar year 2022.

