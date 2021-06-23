Recently, DHI had modified FAME-II and increased the demand incentive for e2W to ₹15,000 per kWh from the earlier uniform subsidy of ₹10,000 per kwh for all EVs, including plug in hybrids and strong hybrids except busses. Besides, it had also capped incentives for e2W at 40 per cent of the cost of vehicles, up from 20 per cent earlier.