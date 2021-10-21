Gulf Oil on Thursday launched a range of e-fluids for Hybrid and Electric (EV) passenger cars. These products were introduced in the international markets including Europe, Middle East and China earlier this year, and now the Hinduja-group owned company is launching them in the Indian market.

The e-fluids are formulated to enhance performance and safety of the vehicle. Gulf eLEC brake fluids are designed to enhance the brake system and protect from corrosion, whereas the eLEC Coolant will keep the batteries of EV cool under extreme conditions.

Gulf eLEC Driveline fluid is designed for wide range of applications, including wet/dry, single and multi-speed transmissions in rear axles and transaxles of electric cars. It ensures electrical properties in both fresh and aged oil and is suitable for applications where the axle fluid is in direct contact with electrical components.

Gulf Formula Hybrid advanced engine synthetic oil and transmission fluids for Hybrid cars will help in maintaining peak engine performance across a wide range of temperatures, it said.

Ravi Chawla, MD & CEO, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd said, “There is a change in demand in the automotive industry over the past few years due to constant evolution, technological disruption and policy reforms. Hence, the consequent development in EV space is evident and is foreseen to grow at a fast pace. Gulf Oil has always been at the forefront of superior technology and ever-evolving innovations to produce world-class products to cater to the growing and changing demands of customers. We, at Gulf, are focused to build accessible solutions to help build a sustainable future of mobility. We will soon be engaging with OEMs across various segments with our range of product offerings."

