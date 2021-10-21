Gulf Oil brings e-fluids for Hybrid and EV passenger cars

Ravi Chawla, MD & CEO, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd said, “There is a change in demand in the automotive industry over the past few years due to constant evolution, technological disruption and policy reforms. Hence, the consequent development in EV space is evident and is foreseen to grow at a fast pace. Gulf Oil has always been at the forefront of superior technology and ever-evolving innovations to produce world-class products to cater to the growing and changing demands of customers. We, at Gulf, are focused to build accessible solutions to help build a sustainable future of mobility. We will soon be engaging with OEMs across various segments with our range of product offerings."