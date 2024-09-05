A student of the Gurugram University was kidnapped by three youths and released after around seven hours

A B. Tech second-year student of the Gurugram University was allegedly kidnapped in an SUV and released after seven hours, police said. The youths who kidnapped the student also withdrew ₹1.87 lakh from his account. The accused, according to the reports, took him to Delhi where they sold his Kawasaki Z 900 bike for ₹5.80 lakh.

The accused later fled after throwing him on the roadside in Sector 56 in Gurugram, police said. The incident happened on August 28 in the PG of the victim identified as Athrava, a resident of Agra chowk, Palawal, police said.

Athrava was reluctant to file a complaint and confided in his cousin who later took him to a police station. According to the complaint filed by Athrava, the accused Bhanu, Tilak and Gaurav had met him in Sector 80 through his friend Pankaj. The three youths are bullies and consume drugs.

On August 28, accused Tilak asked for Athrava's location through WhatsApp call. He told him that he was in his PG room and around 4.15 pm, all three reached there and kidnapped him in their SUV.

In his police complaint, Athrava said they snatched his mobile phone and threatened to kill him. The accused also made four transactions of ₹1.7 lakh from his UPI account.

The complainant added that the accused Tilak and Gaurav held him captive in their SUV and Bhanu went to his room from where he took out his laptop, i-Pad, PlayStation watch, Airpods and power bank and kept it in the car.

Bhanu also took out the keys of his Kawasaki Z 900 bike from his pocket and left with his bike. The two others along with him reached the showroom in Delhi's Naraina in their car.

"They kept me captive in their car and talked to showroom owner Majid through his mobile number. All three forcibly made Majid call me on my phone and asked me to sell the bike which I had bought for ₹8.50 lakh but the dealer Majid bought the bike for ₹5.80 lakh. Bhanu got ₹5 lakh in cash from the dealer and ₹80,000 were transferred in his account," said Athrava in his complaint.

"The accused also withdrew ₹80,000 from my account. From 4.15 pm to 11 pm, they held me captive in their car and threatened to kill me. They later fled after throwing me from the car in Sector 56 area," he added.