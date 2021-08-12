In a bid to help state governments and local bodies build a robust and accessible electric vehicles charging infrastructure, NITI Aayog on Thursday released a handbook to guide the on framing policies and norms. The handbook has been jointly developed by NITI Aayog, Ministry of Power, Department of Science and Technology, Bureau of Energy Efficiency, and World Resources Institute India.

Speaking at the event, Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog, said, “The EV ecosystem in India is evolving rapidly and there are several players entering the charging infrastructure market. This handbook provides holistic governance for public and private stakeholders to work together in establishing robust and accessible EV charging networks."

The handbook addresses the common challenges being faced by different local authorities in implementing EV charging networks, said Dr Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog, adding, "it serves as a starting point for the peer-to-peer exchange of best practices between states and local bodies."

As per the official release, the handbook provides a systematic and a holistic approach for adoptions by implementing authorities and other stakeholders involved in planning, authorisation and execution of EV charging infrastructure.

It presents an overview of the technological and regulatory frameworks and governance structures needed to facilitate EV charging. It focuses on the present needs of charging infrastructure development while considering the evolving nature of the sector, it also said.

Discoms to play a pivotal role

EV charging is a new type of power demand for discoms. It will play a pivotal role in providing seamless power supply for charging facilities and to ensure electrical distribution network has the requisite capacity to serve the increasing demand.

Alok Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Power, said, “The Ministry of Power and it's Central Nodal Agency for the establishment of Charging Infrastructure for EVs in India are working closely with DISCOMs and State agencies in overcoming barriers to charging infrastructure implementation, for which this handbook will be greatly helpful."

He added, with the rapidly growing share of renewables in the energy mix in the country, the benefits from transition towards e-mobility are only expected to become more significant in the coming years.

Planning of EV charging networks requires distinct approach

Since, electric vehicles can be charged at any location, provided charging points are available, planning of EV charging networks requires distinct approach. Hence, local authorities need to set targets for the required scale of public charging infrastructure and ensure that it is covered in planning processes.

Dr OP Agarwal, CEO, WRI India, said, “The handbook highlights the critical role of planning authorities in integrating EV charging infrastructure into their transport and urban planning frameworks. It’s a timely resource to support local planning for charging networks, as more states and cities begin to consider the requirements for charging infrastructure implementation."

Creating a robust, widespread network of charging points either public or private—is crucial to support this transition. Dr Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, DST, said, “The DST is spearheading the development of Indian standards and prototypes for EV charging, to support cost-effective charging networks that are tailored for the requirements of the EV ecosystem in India. The distributed planning approach for low-cost EV charge points defined in this handbook is well-aligned with the upcoming standards, and can support the rapid scaling of charging infrastructure."

The handbook has received the support from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and Department of Heavy Industry.





