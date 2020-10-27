Harley makes India comeback, inks distribution agreement with Hero MotoCorp

"Per a distribution agreement, Hero MotoCorp will sell and service Harley-Davidson motorcycles, and sell parts and accessories and general merchandise riding gear and apparel through a network of brand-exclusive Harley-Davidson dealers and Hero’s existing dealership network in India. As part of a Licensing agreement, Hero MotoCorp will develop and sell a range of premium motorcycles under the Harley-Davidson brand name," the Pawan Munjal-led company said in a regulatory filing today.