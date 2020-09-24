Harley-Davidson exits India, books $75 mn in fresh restructuring costs

US motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson said on Thursday it expects to report $75 million in additional restructuring costs for 2020 related a set of actions that it refers to as “The Rewire," including discontinuing its sales and manufacturing operations in India.

"Between August 6, 2020 and September 23, 2020, the Company approved commitments to additional restructuring actions under The Rewire related to optimizing its global dealer network, exiting certain international markets, and discontinuing its sales and manufacturing operations in India," the company said in a statement.

The announcement comes two months after Harley unveiled a strategy to shift focus back to more profitable motorcycles and core markets such as the United States.

Harley said earlier in the year that it planned to reduce its product portfolio and exit lower volume markets, without specifying which ones.

Of the $75 million restructuring expenses that Harley expects to incur, 80% are expected to be cash expenditures, including one-time termination benefits of approximately $3 million, non-current asset adjustments of approximately $5 million, and contract termination and other costs of approximately $67 million, the company stated in the regulatory filing.

Moreover, the company said it now expects total restructuring costs of about $169 million in 2020, and this will also include a workforce reduction of about 70 employees in India, a market where its annual sales volumes account for less than 5% of the company's total. It expects to complete the restructuring activities approved through September 23 within the next 12 months.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via