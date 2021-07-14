Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Harley Davidson launches Sportster S. Engine, price, other details

The bike gets a 4-inch infotainment screen to which the user will be able to connect via Bluetooth
1 min read . 07:20 PM IST Livemint

  • Harley Davidson Sportster S 2021 will be available in Vivid Black, Stone Washed White Pearl and Midnight Crimson
  • The bike also gets a 4-inch infotainment screen that supports Bluetooth connectivity

Harley Davidson has launched the new Sportster S in India. The Sportster S comes with a Revolution Max engine which is a 1250cc engine that was first introduced in Pan America 1250. The engine of the bike churns out 121hp of power.

Harley Davidson Sportster S has been launched at a starting price of $14,999 (Roughly 11.20 lakh). The bike will be available in Vivid Black, Stone Washed White Pearl and Midnight Crimson. The bike's availability in India has not been confirmed yet.

According to the company, the bike will put out 10% extra torque in the rev band of 3000rpm to 6000rpm. The peak torque of the bike is 114Nm. In order to deal with the heat, the bike gets liquid cooling. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox and also gets a slipper clutch. The bike gets a full LED headlamp setup and it also gets a tyre-pressure monitoring system. Harley has also equipped it with cruise control.

In terms of tech, the bike gets a 4-inch infotainment screen to which the user will be able to connect via Bluetooth. The screen can be used for navigation. The Harley Sportster S gets three driving modes as well which includes Road, Sport, Rain. Additionally, the bike gets a custom driving mode according to the user’s requirements.

