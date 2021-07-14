Harley Davidson launches Sportster S. Engine, price, other details

According to the company, the bike will put out 10% extra torque in the rev band of 3000rpm to 6000rpm. The peak torque of the bike is 114Nm. In order to deal with the heat, the bike gets liquid cooling. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox and also gets a slipper clutch. The bike gets a full LED headlamp setup and it also gets a tyre-pressure monitoring system. Harley has also equipped it with cruise control.