Harley Davidson marks 120th anniversary; unveils 7 limited-edition bikes

Harley Davidson has started its year long 120th anniversary celebrations. The American manufacturer has unveiled its 2023 line-up which includes seven limited edition motorbikes. Interestingly, these special edition bikes will come with intricate colour and design combinations.

As per the company, the special edition bike range includes the CVO Road Glide Limited Anniversary, Tri Glide Ultra Anniversary, Street Glide Special Anniversary, Road Glide Special Anniversary, Fat Boy 114 Anniversary and the Heritage Classic 114 Anniversary.

In terms of looks, the 120th anniversary edition motorbikes will come with a special paint scheme and will be the most intricate designs offered by the American manufacturer. The panels of the bikes are painted with a base coat of anniversary black with panels of heirloom red applied over and outlined with a bright red pinstripe and a hand applied gold paint scallop. The paint work also comes with subtle details added within the panels which portray the head and wings of a soaring eagle.

Harley Davidson has painted the fuel tank medallion with gold and it depicts an art deco and art deco rendition of the eagle, an iconic element of the company’s design and legacy. Some other upgrades in the bike include new Alcantara upholstered seats with gold and red contrast stitching accents, gold-tone powertrain inserts and bright red rocker boxes and pushrod tube collars. Additionally, each limited edition of the ebike will be serialised with a laser-etched panel on the fuel tank console.

Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO of Harley-Davidson, said on the 120 years if the Harley Davisdon branch, “Since 1903, Harley Davidson has pioneered American motorcycle design, technology, and performance, and today marks the beginning of a year-long celebration of Harley-Davidson's 120th Anniversary. We're excited to share the first release of 2023 Harley-Davidson motorcycles, with more to come later in the year. 2023 is going to be an unforgettable milestone for the Company, celebrating the history, culture and community of Harley-Davidson – we hope you can join us."

Here is the list of limited edition motorbikes with their production quantities to be manufactured for the brand’s 120 years globally.

1. Ultra Limited Anniversary - 1,300 examples 2. Tri Glide Ultra Anniversary - 1,100 examples 3. Street Glide Special Anniversary - 1,600 examples 4. Road Glide Special Anniversary - 1,600 examples 5.Fat Boy 114 Anniversary - 3,000 examples 6. Heritage Classic 114 Anniversary - 1,700 examples

