Harley Davidson marks 120th anniversary; unveils 7 limited-edition bikes

Harley Davidson marks 120th anniversary; unveils 7 limited-edition bikes2 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 04:21 PM IST
- As per the company, the special edition bike range includes the CVO Road Glide Limited Anniversary, Tri Glide Ultra Anniversary, Street Glide Special Anniversary, Road Glide Special Anniversary, Fat Boy 114 Anniversary and the Heritage Classic 114 Anniversary.
Harley Davidson has started its year long 120th anniversary celebrations. The American manufacturer has unveiled its 2023 line-up which includes seven limited edition motorbikes. Interestingly, these special edition bikes will come with intricate colour and design combinations.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×