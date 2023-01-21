Harley Davidson marks 120th anniversary; unveils 7 limited-edition bikes

Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO of Harley-Davidson, said on the 120 years if the Harley Davisdon branch, “Since 1903, Harley Davidson has pioneered American motorcycle design, technology, and performance, and today marks the beginning of a year-long celebration of Harley-Davidson's 120th Anniversary. We're excited to share the first release of 2023 Harley-Davidson motorcycles, with more to come later in the year. 2023 is going to be an unforgettable milestone for the Company, celebrating the history, culture and community of Harley-Davidson – we hope you can join us."