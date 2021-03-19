Harley Davidson new 300cc bike image leaked, will rival Royal Enfield

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Harley Davidson has struggled to make a foothold in India and had to ultimately seize sales and operations. However, the company is still wanting to capture market share in one of the fastest-growing automobile markets in the world. Images of a new Harley Davidson has been leaked on social media which hints that Harley might be planning to launch a new 300cc bike. The bike is expected to increase the heat in the popular segment that has been historically dominated by the Royal Enfield in India.

The new Royal Enfield competitor is yet to be announced officially but speculations about a possible 300cc Harley Davidson have been ripe since 2019. The company entered a partnership with Qianjiang a Chinese company that owns Italian bike manufacturer Benelli. The new bike is expected to be based on the Benelli 302s.

There's no certainty if the bike in the image will be revealed any time soon as there is no official confirmation from the company. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.