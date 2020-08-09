Harley Davidson's cheapest bike in India gets massive price cut

Premium motorcycle manufacturer, Harley Davidson has announced a major price cut on one of their best-selling motorcycles in the country. It is not clear why the company has announced the price cut on Harley Davidson Street 750. However, the bike being an entry point in the luxury segment is expected to attract buyers due to the new price tag.

Premium motorcycle manufacturer, Harley Davidson has announced a major price cut on one of their best-selling motorcycles in the country. It is not clear why the company has announced the price cut on Harley Davidson Street 750. However, the bike being an entry point in the luxury segment is expected to attract buyers due to the new price tag.

The Street 750 which was priced above ₹5.3 lakh (ex-showroom) is now priced at ₹4.69 lakh after the price cut for the Vivid Black colour variant. The company has announced a price cut of ₹65,000. Other colour options will be ₹12,000 more expensive than the base Black variant.

The Street 750 which was priced above ₹5.3 lakh (ex-showroom) is now priced at ₹4.69 lakh after the price cut for the Vivid Black colour variant. The company has announced a price cut of ₹65,000. Other colour options will be ₹12,000 more expensive than the base Black variant. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The Harley Davidson Street 750 is powered by a 750 cc liquid cooled 'Revolution X' engine and comes equipped with anti-lock braking system (ABS). The engine churns out a 60 Nm of peak torque at 3,750 rpm. It comes with specially tuned shocks that are dialed in for the weight of the bike, geometry of the frame and position of the rider.

It has a low seat height of 720mm, giving it a low centre of gravity and easy maneuverability. And it also gets an India-specific gloss black saree guard.

Last year the company had launched a special anniversary edition Street 750 at a price of ₹5.47 lakh.

Topics Harley Davidson