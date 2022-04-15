Harley-Davidson has launched the 2022 Nightster model in the Sportster motorcycle range. This all-new motorcycle combines a classic Sportster model with the performance of the new Revolution Max 975T powertrain and a host of contemporary electronic rider aids and features.

At the heart of the 2022 Nightster model is the new Revolution Max 975T powertrain. It is a liquid-cooled, 60-degree V-Twin with a torque curve. The length and shape of the intake velocity stacks, combined with the airbox volume, are tuned to maximize performance across the engine speed range. The profiles of dual overhead camshafts and Variable Valve Timing phasing on the intake valves are designed to match the performance of the engine.

Hydraulic valve lash adjustment ensures quiet operation and eliminates the need for costly, complicated service procedures. Internal balancers help reduce engine vibration to enhance rider comfort and improve vehicle durability. The balancers are tuned to retain just enough vibration to make the motorcycle feel alive.

The Nightster model pairs a nimble, lightweight chassis with a low-rise handlebar. The low seat height combined with a narrow profile makes it possible for most riders to confidently place feet down flat at a stop. The swingarm is formed of welded rectangular steel tubing and is an attachment point for the dual rear shock absorbers.

The Nightster model is equipped with Rider Safety Enhancements, a collection of technologies designed to match motorcycle performance to available traction during acceleration, deceleration and braking. The systems are electronic and utilize the latest chassis control, electronic brake control and powertrain technology.

The Nightster model offers selectable Ride Modes that electronically control the performance characteristics of the motorcycle, and the level of technology intervention. Each Ride Mode consists of a specific combination of power delivery, engine braking, ABS and TCS settings.

The rider may use the MODE button on the right-hand controller to change the active ride mode while riding the motorcycle or when stopped, with some exceptions.

The Nightster model features a round 4.0-inch-diameter analog speedometer with an inset multi-function LCD display mounted on the handlebar riser. All-LED lighting is designed to deliver style and performance. The Daymaker LED headlamp has been designed to produce a homogenous spread of light. Combination rear brake/tail/signal LED lighting is located on the rear fender (US market only).