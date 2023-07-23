Harley-Davidson and Triumph shift gear to challenge Royal Enfield's dominance in India2 min read 23 Jul 2023, 06:43 PM IST
Harley-Davidson and Triumph are challenging Royal Enfield's dominance in India's premium motorcycle market with competitively priced models, produced domestically to keep costs down.
Harley-Davidson and Triumph, the renowned U.S. and British big-bike manufacturers, respectively, are making significant waves in India's premium motorcycle market with their competitively priced models. Analysts suggest that these aggressive pricing strategies could potentially challenge the long-standing dominance of Royal Enfield, the local champion in high-end motorcycles.
